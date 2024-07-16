Corbin Burnes to Join Illustrious Baltimore Orioles History with All-Star Game Start
When he takes the mound for the American League in the first inning of the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burners will join some illustrious team history.
Burnes will be the fifth different Orioles pitcher to start the Midsummer Classic, joining Jim Palmer (four times), Steve Stone (once), Milt Pappas (once) and Jerry Walker (once). He will be opposed by Paul Skenes of the PIttsburgh Pirates, who will start for the National League.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Opening up for the American League in tonight's #MLBAllStar Game, Corbin Burnes is off to a wonderful start to his career with the @Orioles thanks to a 9-4 record and 2.43 ERA through his first 19 starts this season. He will also join just 4 other pitchers (7 times total) on here
Burnes was traded to the Orioles this past offseason in a deal from the Milwaukee Brewers and has headlined the O's rotation even in the face of season-injuries to both John Means and Kyle Bradish. The former Cy Young winner pairs with Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kremer to give the Orioles a formidable top of the rotation that should give them a chance to compete for a World Series.
Baltimore currently leads the American League East over the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox and is coming off a 101-win season and a division title in 2023.
With regards to Burnes, he'll face Ketel Marte (ARI), Shohei Ohtani (LAD) and Trea Turner (PHI) in the first inning of the All-Star Game. If anyone gets on, he'll face Bryce Harper.
