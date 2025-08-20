Corbin Carroll Just Joined Willie Mays and Babe Ruth in Amazing Baseball History

Seasons by a player with at least 16 stolen bases, 16 triples and 27 home runs - MLB history:@Dbacks Corbin Carroll (2025 via a pair of three-base hits tonight)

Jimmy Rollins (PHI, 41 SB-20 Tpl-30 HR in 2007)

Willie Mays (NYG, 38-20-35 in 1957)

Babe Ruth (NYY, 17-16-59 in 1921)