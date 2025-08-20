Corbin Carroll Just Joined Willie Mays and Babe Ruth in Amazing Baseball History
The Arizona Diamondbacks rallied on Tuesday night to beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-5 at Chase Field. The loss was a tough blow for Cleveland, who remains three games back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. The Diamondbacks, who sold off key assets at the trade deadline, are now 61-66. They are in fourth place in the National League West.
Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll went 2-for-4 with two triples and two runs scored in the win, and he joined a very special class of baseball history with his season-long performance.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Seasons by a player with at least 16 stolen bases, 16 triples and 27 home runs - MLB history:
@Dbacks Corbin Carroll (2025 via a pair of three-base hits tonight)
Jimmy Rollins (PHI, 41 SB-20 Tpl-30 HR in 2007)
Willie Mays (NYG, 38-20-35 in 1957)
Babe Ruth (NYY, 17-16-59 in 1921)
Carroll is one of the most well-rounded players in the league, so we expect these kind of performances from him now. A two-time All-Star already at the age of 24, he's hitting .253 with 27 home runs, 65 RBIs and the 17 stolen bases.
Joining Ruth, Mays and Rollins is quite an accomplishment as the former two are both in the Hall of Fame. One of the great power hitters of all-time, we don't think of Ruth as a speed merchant, but he did record 136 triples in his storied career. A seven-time World Series champion, Ruth won an MVP Award and a batting title. He hit 714 home runs, the third-most in baseball history, behind only Barry Bonds (762) and Hank Aaron (755).
A 23-year-veteran of the major leagues, Mays played for the New York and San Francisco Giants, as well as the New York Mets. He also spent part of the 1948 season with the Birmingham Black Barons. He was a 24-time All-Star who made the All-Star Game every year from 1954-1973. He was a 12-time Gold Glover, a two-time All-Star MVP, a 1954 World Series champion, a two-time MVP (1954, 1965) and a Rookie of the Year (1951).
His Baseball Reference page is littered with league-leading accolades: He led the National League in runs scored twice, the major leagues in hits once (1960), and the NL in triples three times. He also led the majors in home runs three times and the National League four times, including hitting 52 home runs in 1965. He led the National League in stolen bases four times and won a batting title in 1954.
For his career, he was a .301 hitter. He's part of the 3,000 hit club (3,293) and the 600-home run club (660). He ranks sixth on the all-time home run list behind Bonds, Aaron, Ruth, Albert Pujols (703) and Alex Rodriguez (696).
Carroll and the D-backs will be back in action on Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET.
