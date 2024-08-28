Fastball

Crazy History Was Made in Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins Game on Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves game had standings implications on Tuesday night, but it also had historic significance in this fun way.

Brady Farkas

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) pitches the ball against Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park on Aug 22.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) pitches the ball against Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park on Aug 22. / Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Atlanta Braves beat the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night by a score of 8-6 in extra-innings. The win moved the Braves to 72-60 while dropping the Twins to the same record. Both teams are currently in possession of the third and final wild card spots in their respective leagues, but the Twins are now just 4.0 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for that spot.

In addition to standings significance, the game also had historical significance, at least in a fun way. According to Baseball reference, the starting pitcher matchup of Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL) and Simeon Woods-Richardson (MIN) was the longest-named matchup in baseball history.

Woods-Richardson lasted 4.2 innings for Minnesota, giving up four earned runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out three. He is now 5-3 with a 3.85 ERA.

As for Schwellenbach, he also lasted 4.2 innings, though he didn't surrender much of anything. He gave up just five hits and no runs. He walked three and struck out eight. A rookie, he is 5-6 with a 3.72 ERA.

His contributions to the team are hugely needed considering that Atlanta is out superstar Spencer Strider for the rest of the season (Tommy John surgery).

The two teams are in action again on Wednesday night first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. National League Cy Young candidate Chris Sale will pitch for the Braves while youngster David Festa goes for Minnesota.

Sale is 14-3 this season with a 2.62 ERA while Festa is 2-3 with a 5.20 ERA.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History