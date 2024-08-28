Crazy History Was Made in Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins Game on Tuesday
The Atlanta Braves beat the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night by a score of 8-6 in extra-innings. The win moved the Braves to 72-60 while dropping the Twins to the same record. Both teams are currently in possession of the third and final wild card spots in their respective leagues, but the Twins are now just 4.0 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for that spot.
In addition to standings significance, the game also had historical significance, at least in a fun way. According to Baseball reference, the starting pitcher matchup of Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL) and Simeon Woods-Richardson (MIN) was the longest-named matchup in baseball history.
Woods-Richardson lasted 4.2 innings for Minnesota, giving up four earned runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out three. He is now 5-3 with a 3.85 ERA.
As for Schwellenbach, he also lasted 4.2 innings, though he didn't surrender much of anything. He gave up just five hits and no runs. He walked three and struck out eight. A rookie, he is 5-6 with a 3.72 ERA.
His contributions to the team are hugely needed considering that Atlanta is out superstar Spencer Strider for the rest of the season (Tommy John surgery).
The two teams are in action again on Wednesday night first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. National League Cy Young candidate Chris Sale will pitch for the Braves while youngster David Festa goes for Minnesota.
Sale is 14-3 this season with a 2.62 ERA while Festa is 2-3 with a 5.20 ERA.
