Detroit Tigers Accomplish Something Not Seen in Last 63 Years of Team History
Kerry Carpenter hit three home runs on Monday night as the Detroit Tigers pummeled the Chicago White Sox 13-1 at Rate Field.
With the massive performance, he also helped the Tigers accomplish something that hasn't happened in the last 63 years of team history.
Per Tigers PR:
Tigers HR leaders: Spencer Torkelson (14), Kerry Carpenter (13), and Riley Greene (13).
The last time we had three players with 13+ HR at this point of a season: Norm Cash (18), Rocky Colavito (13), and Al Kaline (13) in 1962.
Carpenter went 3-for-5 in total with five RBIs, raising his batting average to .276 and his OPS to .822. Greene went 1-for-4 with a single and Torkelson was not in the starting lineup.
After the win, Detroit is now 40-21 and owners of the best record in baseball. After getting to the American League Division Series last season, they look like real contenders for the American League pennant this year. In addition to the powerful offense, they also boast the best pitcher in the American League (Tarik Skubal), playoff experience and a World Series winning manager in AJ Hinch.
The White Sox fell to 18-42 through 60 games, which is the worst record in the American League.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. As of this posting, the Tigers have not announced a starting pitcher.
The White Sox will go with right-hander Shane Smith, who was taken in the Rule-5 Draft this past offseason. He's 1-3 but features good stuff and a 2.68 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
CONTINUING ON: Luke Voit, who led baseball in home runs in the pandemic-2020 season, will continue his career in Japan. CLICK HERE:
ON THE MOVE? Jarren Duran, who won the All-Star Game MVP last year, is drawing trade interest from the San Diego Padres. CLICK HERE:
ELLY THE MAN: Elly De La Cruz, still just 23, is in a rare and elite class of baseball history for the Cincinnati Reds. CLICK HERE: