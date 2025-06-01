Detroit Tigers' Ace Continues to Make Jaw-Dropping History on Mound
Despite a 1-0 loss on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers' starting pitcher Tarik Skubal continued to make incredible history on the mound.
The reigning American League Cy Young winner, Skubal tossed seven scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and no walks. He struck out seven, lowering his ERA to 2.26. The Royals only scored once he left the game, getting a run off Beau Brieske in the bottom of the eighth.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Tarik Skubal is the first pitcher in MLB history to have 89+ K and 3 or fewer BB over a 10-start span within a single season.
Skubal's mix of power and control is the best in the sport right now and he should be in contention for a second straight Cy Young Award as long as he stays healthy.
The 28-year-old is 5-2 this season and is a major reason why Detroit enters play on Sunday at 38-21 and with the best record in the American League. He's struck out 99 batters in just 75.2 innings.
On the other side, Michael Wacha went seven scoreless as well for Kansas City. He allowed just one hit and struck out six. He had one walk. Though he earned a no-decision, he lowered his ERA to 2.88.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. ET. Keider Montero will get the ball for Detroit while Kris Bubic pitches for the Royals.
Bubic has been exceptional this year, going 5-2 with a 1.45 ERA thus far.
