Detroit Tigers' Ace Makes Baseball History with Dominant Fastball Velocity
The Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-0 on Sunday afternoon behind a dominant outing from reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.
Skubal threw a complete-game shutout, surrendering just two hits and no walks while striking out 13. He is now 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA and he made history on his last pitch of the afternoon, as he fired a 102.6 mph fastball to Gabriel Arias. No pitcher had ever thrown a pitch at 102+ mph after the sixth inning of the Statcast Era, which extends back to 2015.
The 28-year-old has re-asserted himself as the most dominant pitcher in the AL this season, as he's now struck out 92 batters in just 68.2 innings. A six-year veteran of the Tigers, he's 46-33 lifetime with a 3.28 ERA.
With the win, Detroit is now 34-20 and owners of the best record in the American League. The Guardians are 29-23 and behind them in the American League Central (second place).
Offensively, Detroit was paced by Zack McKinstry, who hit a home run, and Spencer Torkelson, who had a double. Javier Baez and Gleyber Torres also had doubles as well.
The Tigers will be back in action on Memorial Day Monday when they host the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET as Hayden Birdsong (SF) pitches against Keider Montero.
Birdsong has 2-0 thus far with a 1.91 ERA while Montero has gone 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA since being re-called from Triple-A.
