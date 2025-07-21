Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Makes MLB History By Tossing Yet Another Gem
Tarik Skubal didn't have his best stuff Tuesday in Atlanta, giving up three hits and a run in the first inning of the MLB All-Star Game.
And yet, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner picked up right where he left off in the first half when the games started to count again this weekend.
Skubal started for the Detroit Tigers in their series finale against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, needing to pave the path to victory in order to avoid the sweep. Corey Seager continued to be a thorn in the southpaw's side – notching two hits and improving to 8-for-12 in their most recent head-to-head matchups – but Skubal was otherwise dominant.
The only real damage Skubal allowed came after he got pulled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. He got charged for the earned run when inherited runner Adolis García, who initially reached on a double to left, scored on a wild pitch by reliever Tyler Holton.
Detroit retook the lead in the eighth via a Matt Vierling RBI single, then held on to win 2-1. Skubal finished his 6.2-inning appearance with 11 strikeouts, having given up just four hits and no walks on the evening.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Skubal is up to five outings with 10-plus strikeouts, zero walks allowed and one or fewer runs allowed this year, which is tied for the most in a single season since at least 1900. Corbin Burnes and Gerrit Cole each achieved the feat in 2021, while Clayton Kershaw established the exclusive club in 2015.
Skubal got a no decision Sunday, but still saw his ERA drop to 2.19 and his WHIP go to 0.815. The 28-year-old has the highest strikeout rate in the American League, as well as the lowest walk rate in MLB.
The Tigers are set to open a road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Skubal's next outing is likely to come back in Detroit, though, when the Toronto Blue Jays come to town next weekend.
