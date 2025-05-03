Detroit Tigers Ace on Run Rarely Seen in Baseball History
The Detroit Tigers beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-1 on Friday night in Anaheim. With the win, Detroit is now 21-12 and in first place in the American League Central entering play on Saturday. The Angels are 12-19 and in last place in the American League West.
Though he didn't factor into the decision, Tigers' lefty Tarik Skubal put together another great start on the mound. The reigning American League Cy Young winner, Skubal went six innings, giving up just one run on four hits. He walked none and struck out eight, lowering his ERA to 2.21 for the season.
According to @TigersPR, his most recent five-game stretch is one of the best in baseball history.
Tarik Skubal has posted one of the most dominant five-start stretches in history.
30 IP, 0.90 ERA, 38 K, 1 BB
Only two other pitchers have ever met each of those marks over a five-start span: Zac Gallen (2023) and Corey Kluber (2018).
The 28-year-old has ascended into one of the best pitchers in the league, going 18-4 last season while striking out 228 batters in 192.0 innings. This year, he's fanned 48 in 40.2 innings. The Tigers are a World Series contender, in large part, because of what he brings to the ballpark each time out.
The Tigers and Angels will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 9:38 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Jack Flaherty will take the ball for Detroit while veteran righty Kyle Hendricks goes for the Halos. He's 0-3 with a 6.65 ERA.
