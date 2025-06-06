Fastball

Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal on Verge of History With Hot Start to Season

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal enters Friday's showdown between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs with 99 strikeouts and seven walks on the season.

St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches to St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
By winning the AL Cy Young and pitching triple crown last season, it didn't seem like Tarik Skubal could climb much higher.

And yet, the Detroit Tigers ace has managed to make even more history in 2025.

Skubal will take the mound for the Tigers in their series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The 28-year-old left-hander has a 2.26 ERA, 0.793 WHIP and 2.7 WAR entering action, having racked up 99 strikeouts compared to just seven walks through 12 starts.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, there are currently only four pitchers in MLB history who have had seven or fewer walks by the time they recorded their 100th strikeout of a given season. Cliff Lee, Kenley Jansen and Liam Hendriks each had exactly seven walks when they notched their 100th strikeouts in 2010, 2017 and 2021, respectively.

Clayton Kershaw owns the all-time record, having just five walks to his name when he reached 100 strikeouts in 2016.

As long as Skubal strikes out one Cubs batter before he issues a walk Friday, he will join the exclusive club.

First pitch between Detroit and Chicago is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

