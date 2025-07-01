Detroit Tigers' Division Lead Among Largest In MLB History Entering July
As the calendar turns to July, the Detroit Tigers have quite the cushion in the American League Central.
At 53-32, they're 11.5 games ahead of the second-place Cleveland Guardians and 12.5 games in front of the Minnesota Twins. The Kansas City Royals are 2-8 over their last 10 games, falling all the way to 14 games back, while the White Sox have been in last place for nearly the entire season at 28-56.
Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that's one of the largest division leads entering July in MLB history, or since divisions began in 1969. Here's the full list:
2001 SEA: +20
2017 HOU: +13.5
2022 NYY: +12.5
1999 CLE: +12.5
2019 LAD: +12
2025 DET: +11.5
2022 HOU: +11.5
2016 CHC: +11
1969 BAL: +11
Few saw this level of success coming from the Tigers. In February, Baseball Prospectus released its PECOTA projections, and tabbed Detroit for just 79 wins and a fourth-place finish in the AL Central. Those projections had 10 AL teams and seven National League teams finishing with better records than the Tigers. But entering July, Detroit is tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball.
Of course, the Tigers still have nearly the entire second half to play, and it'll be hard work to maintain their 100-win pace. But their peers on the list mentioned above suggest the Tigers will at least make the playoffs for the second time in 11 years, and potentially win their first World Series title since 1984.
Here's how each team finished the season.
- 2001 Seattle Mariners: 116-46, lost ALCS
- 2017 Houston Astros: 101-61, won World Series
- 2022 New York Yankees: 99-63, lost ALCS
- 1999 Cleveland Indians: 97-65, lost ALDS
- 2019 Los Angeles Dodgers: 106-56, lost NLDS
- 2022 Houston Astros: 106-56, won World Series
- 2016 Chicago Cubs: 103-58, won World Series
- 1969 Baltimore Orioles: 109-53, lost World Series
