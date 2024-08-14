Detroit Tigers All-Star Joins Elite Group of Lefties in History with Latest Outing

(Related) Fewest games to 600 career strikeouts - Left handed pitcher in MLB history:

87- Herb Score

93- Rube Waddell

95- Frank Tanana

96- Robbie Ray

97- Scott Kazmir

98- Oliver Perez

99- Skubal (Via the 9th of 9 Ks on Tuesday night vs SEA)

100- Clayton Kershaw

