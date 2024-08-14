Detroit Tigers All-Star Joins Elite Group of Lefties in History with Latest Outing
The Detroit Tigers routed the Seattle Mariners, 15-1, on Tuesday night at Comerica Park. The loss was monumental for Seattle, as it dropped them to 63-57 overall. With 42 games to play, they are 1.5 games back in the American League West and 2.0 games back in the AL wild card race.
The Tigers offense was the big story, as they obliterated M's ace George Kirby for 13 hits over 3.2 innings, but the work on the mound by ace Tarik Skubal can't be overlooked.
The All-Star dominated once again, going 6.0 innings. He allowed just one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out nine. Skubal was never really challenged in the contest. The lone run he gave up was in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Mitch Haniger.
With the nine strikeouts, Skubal now has exactly 600 strikeouts for his career, putting him on an exclusive list in baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre:
(Related) Fewest games to 600 career strikeouts - Left handed pitcher in MLB history:
87- Herb Score
93- Rube Waddell
95- Frank Tanana
96- Robbie Ray
97- Scott Kazmir
98- Oliver Perez
99- Skubal (Via the 9th of 9 Ks on Tuesday night vs SEA)
100- Clayton Kershaw
100- James Paxton
This season, Skubal is 14-4 with a 2.53 ERA. He's looking like the favorite for the American League Cy Young Award as well. He's fanned 180 batters in 149.1 innings with his upper-90s velocity and his devastating changeup.
The Tigers will be back in action on Wednesday when they host the Mariners again at 6:40 p.m. ET.
