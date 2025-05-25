Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians Bring Amazing History into Sunday Matchup
The Cleveland Guardians toppled the Detroit Tigers for the second straight day at Comerica Park on Saturday, winning 7-5.
With the win, Cleveland is now 29-22 while the Tigers are 33-20, which is still the best record in the American League.
And the win now sets up a very interesting (and historic) series finale on Sunday, according to Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com:
Cleveland Blues/Naps/Indians/Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers, regular + postseason since 1901:
Cleveland: 1,161 wins
Detroit: 1,161 wins
Big rubber match tomorrow!
These are two of the oldest franchises in baseball, complete with some of the best players to ever play the game. The Tigers have had Hall of Famers like Ty Cobb, Hank Greenberg and Alan Trammell, while Cleveland has featured the groundbreaking Larry Doby, Bob Feller and Jim Thome.
They met in the playoffs last season, with the Guardians beating the Tigers in five games in the American League Division Series. Cleveland went onto lose to the Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
As for the series finale, it will begin with an early start time of 11:35 a.m. ET. Reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will take the ball for Detroit against fellow left-hander Logan Allen.
Skubal looks dominant once again, going 4-2 with a 2.87 ERA thus far. Allen has pitched well, going 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA.
Both teams will also be in action on Memorial Day Monday, as the Tigers will host the San Francisco Giants at 1:10 p.m. ET and the Guardians will host the Dodgers at 6:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
HISTORY-MAKING PERFORMANCE: Garrett Crochet, who was acquired this offseason by the Red Sox, is in a rare class of pitchers through his first 11 starts. CLICK HERE:
STEADY FRANKIE: Francisco Lindor, in his 11th year, just joined a special group of shortstops with his latest home run. CLICK HERE:
REPEAT PERFORMANCE? The Tigers are on a run unlike anything they've seen since they won the World Series in 1984. CLICK HERE: