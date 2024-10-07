Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians' Young Rosters Combined to Make History in ALDS
The amount of young talent that the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians brought into their ALDS matchup was already record-breaking, but the way the two teams utilized their bright-eyed rosters on Saturday made even more history.
Cleveland used three rookie position players in Game 1 – 23-year-olds Jhonkensy Noel and Brayan Rocchio, plus 24-year-old rookie Kyle Manzardo. Lights-out setup man Cade Smith is a rookie as well, while second-year relievers Tim Herrin and Hunter Gladdis also took the mound in the eventual 7-0 win.
Detroit started 23-year-old rookie Colt Keith at second base and 24-year-old rookie Trey Sweeney at shortstop, in addition to using 24-year-old rookie Justyn-Henry Malloy as a pinch-hitter and immediately replacing him with 24-year-old rookie Wenceel Pérez. Three of their four relievers were 25 years old or younger, too.
Altogether, the players who appeared in Game 1 of the ALDS between the Tigers and Guardians on Saturday had a combined average age of 26.4 years old.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that is the youngest combined average age in any MLB postseason game since Game 4 of the 1914 World Series between the Boston Braves and Philadelphia Athletics.
The average age of the Guardians' roster actually went down between Game 1 and Game 2, as 22-year-old utility man Angel Martínez was brought in as an injury replacement for 25-year-old utility man Tyler Freeman.
Martínez is not in Cleveland's starting lineup, though, so it remains to be seen if the rookie will get any at-bats or time in the field on Monday. Detroit is starting Malloy as their leadoff man and designated hitter, but Keith has been moved to the bench.
Game 2 is scheduled to get underway at 4:08 p.m. ET.
