Detroit Tigers Create Team History Not Seen Since Championship Season of 1984
The Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium, running their impressive early-season record to 33-17.
Detroit has the best record in baseball and is hoping to improve upon last year's trip to the American League Division Series.
And given that they have the best pitcher in the American League (Tarik Skubal), a World Series-winning manager (AJ Hinch) and that playoff experience, they just might have the ingredients to make a deep run.
The group has some history on its side as well, as they've accomplished something not seen since 1984, a year in which they won the World Series.
Per @TigersPR:
We've won 12 of our first 16 series in a season for the first time since 1984 (13-1-2).
Join us this weekend as we turn the page to Cleveland.
Six different pitchers helped the Tigers to the win, as Hinch elected to go with a bullpen game, something he used to much effectiveness down the stretch in 2024.
When the Tigers see Cleveland over the weekend, they'll be seeing a struggling group. They've lost seven of their last 10 to fall to 26-22. They are now in fourth place in the American League Central.
First pitch on Friday is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as youngster Slade Cecconi pitches for the Guardians against rookie Jackson Jobe.
Cecconi, acquired this offseason in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. Jobe, a former top prospect, is 4-0 with a 4.12 ERA.
