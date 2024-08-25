Detroit Tigers' Cy Young Hopeful Joins Franchise Legends in History with Saturday Start

Most strikeouts by a @tigers pitcher in their first 26 games of a season:

205- Max Scherzer (2014)

204- Justin Verlander (2009)

201- Matthew Boyd (2019)

196- Verlander (2011)

196- Scherzer (2013)

195- Scherzer (2012)

193- Tarik Skubal (2024 via 8 on Friday)

192- Verlander (2012)