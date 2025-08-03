Fastball

Detroit Tigers' Cy Young Winner Extends His Own Lead in Team History

The Tigers beat the Phillies on Saturday as Tarik Skubal out-dueled Zack Wheeler.

Brady Farkas

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park on Aug 2.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park on Aug 2. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-5 on Saturday afternoon as reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal out-dueled National League Cy Young runner-up Zack Wheeler.

Skubal went seven strong innings, giving up just three earned runs on five hits. He walked none and struck out 10, improving to 11-3 on the season with a 2.18 ERA. He struck out the side in both the first and second innings. He's in position to win his second consecutive Cy Young Award.

Wheeler gave up three earned runs over six innings, also striking out 10.

Skubal extended his own lead in team history with the performance, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

This is Tarik Skubal’s 8th career game with 10+ strikeouts and no walks

That’s two more than anyone else in Tigers history

In addition to Skubal's dominance, the Tigers got home runs from Colt Keith, Kerry Carpenter, Gleyber Torres and Javier Baez. The Tigers are now 65-47 on the season and they are in first place in the American League Central.

After getting to the American League Division Series a season ago, the Tigers have World Series aspirations. The Phillies also have World Series aspirations, and they are 62-48.

The two teams will play again on Sunday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. The recently acquired Charlie Morton will start for Detroit while left-hander Cristopher Sanchez takes the mound for Philadelphia.

Morton is 7-8 with a 5.42 ERA and has been brought in to help lengthen the team's rotation. Sanchez is 9-3 with a 2.55 ERA.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

