Detroit Tigers' Cy Young Winner Extends His Own Lead in Team History
The Detroit Tigers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-5 on Saturday afternoon as reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal out-dueled National League Cy Young runner-up Zack Wheeler.
Skubal went seven strong innings, giving up just three earned runs on five hits. He walked none and struck out 10, improving to 11-3 on the season with a 2.18 ERA. He struck out the side in both the first and second innings. He's in position to win his second consecutive Cy Young Award.
Wheeler gave up three earned runs over six innings, also striking out 10.
Skubal extended his own lead in team history with the performance, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This is Tarik Skubal’s 8th career game with 10+ strikeouts and no walks
That’s two more than anyone else in Tigers history
In addition to Skubal's dominance, the Tigers got home runs from Colt Keith, Kerry Carpenter, Gleyber Torres and Javier Baez. The Tigers are now 65-47 on the season and they are in first place in the American League Central.
After getting to the American League Division Series a season ago, the Tigers have World Series aspirations. The Phillies also have World Series aspirations, and they are 62-48.
The two teams will play again on Sunday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. The recently acquired Charlie Morton will start for Detroit while left-hander Cristopher Sanchez takes the mound for Philadelphia.
Morton is 7-8 with a 5.42 ERA and has been brought in to help lengthen the team's rotation. Sanchez is 9-3 with a 2.55 ERA.
