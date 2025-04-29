Detroit Tigers' Cy Young Winner Joined Extremely Rare Team History in Most Recent Start
The Detroit Tigers lost on Monday night against the Houston Astros in a playoff rematch, falling to 18-11 on the season. They lead the American League Central while Houston is in second place in the American League West at 15-13.
Though the Tigers fell in that contest, let's go back to Sunday and take a look at the 7-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
In that one, reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal went six innings to earn the win. He's now 3-2 on the season with a 2.34 ERA. He surrendered just four hits, walking nobody and striking out 11.
According to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy, he joined a rare group in team history with his performance.
Tarik Skubal: 3rd pitcher in Tigers franchise history with 11+ K, 0 R, 0 BB in a start, joining Anibal in 2014 and Scherzer in 2012.
Considering that Scherzer is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best pitchers in team history, and that Sanchez won an ERA title, that's elite company to be in.
Skubal, 28, is arguably the top pitcher in baseball. A six-year veteran, he's 44-33 lifetime with a 3.31 ERA. He led the majors in strikeouts last season with 228.
Detroit will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Astros at Daikin Park. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Reese Olson (DET) battles against Ryan Gusto (HOU).
Olson is 3-1 on the season with a 3.29 ERA while Gusto is 3-1 with a 2.78.
