Detroit Tigers' Cy Young Winner Making Extremely Rare History of Last 125 Years
The Detroit Tigers beat the Texas Rangers in a 2-1 pitcher's duel on Friday night at Comerica Park.
The win moves Detroit to 26-13 on the season, as they continue to have the best record in the American League, while the loss moves Texas to 18-21. They are in fourth place in the American League West and one of the more disappointing teams in the league right now.
The story of this game was Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who went seven dominant innings, striking out 12. He walked none, allowing just two hits and one run in all. He also joined an extremely rare group in baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
50+ strikeouts and no more than 1 walk in single-season 6-outing span, at least last 125 seasons:
2025 Tarik Skubal
2021 Gerrit Cole (2 overlapping spans)
2021 Corbin Burnes
2019 Yu Darvish (2 overlapping)
2015 Max Scherzer
2002 Curt Schilling
2000 Pedro Martinez
After winning the Cy Young last season, Skubal is back to his dominant ways this season. The 28-year-old is now 4-2 with a 2.08 ERA. He's struck out 60 batters in 47.2 innings. Opponents are hitting just .210 off him.
A six-year veteran of the Tigers, Skubal is 45-33 lifetime with a 3.27 ERA.
The Tigers and Rangers will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:10 p.m. ET. Jacob deGrom (TEX) will pitch against Jack Flaherty (DET).
deGrom, a former Cy Young winner himself, is 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA this year. Flaherty is 1-4 with a 3.79.
Related MLB Stories
NOBODY LOOKS GOOD: In the battle between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers over first base, there are no winners. CLICK HERE:
HOF TRACK?: Francisco Lindor hit a major milestone this week, pairing him with other Hall of Fame shortstops in history. Is he going to end up in Cooperstown? CLICK HERE:
$600 MILLION MAN? Gunnar Henderson could be the next big earner in Major League Baseball, per Jeff Passan of ESPN and MLB executives. CLICK HERE: