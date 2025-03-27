Detroit Tigers' Cy Young Winner to Make Wild History in Opening Day Start
The Detroit Tigers will usher in the 2025 season on Thursday when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the World Champion Dodgers.
The Dodgers are 2-0 already after sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the two-game Toyko Series and they look primed for a championship repeat.
However, the Tigers are solid in their own right. They made the playoffs last season, getting to the American League Division Series. They also boast the AL's top pitcher in Tarik Skubal, who won the Triple Crown and the Cy Young last season.
And with his Opening Day start on Thursday, he'll make some amazing baseball history, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.
From @EliasSports: Tarik Skubal is the first pitcher to win his league’s pitching triple crown (wins, earned run average and strikeouts) and then face the defending World Series champions in his first start the next season.
The last time the reigning Cy Young award winner faced the defending champions in his first start of a season was in 1994, when the White Sox’ Jack McDowell lost to the Blue Jays at Skydome.
Skubal went 18-4 last season, pitching to a 2.39 ERA. He struck out 228 batters in 192.0 innings. He'll be opposed on Opening Day by Blake Snell, who signed a five-year deal with the Dodgers over the offseason. Snell is a two-time Cy Young winner himself.
The Tigers will send Jack Flaherty to the mound in Game 2 after he signed a contract with them in the offseason. He won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2024.
