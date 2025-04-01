Detroit Tigers Do Something They Haven't Done in Last 17 Years of Team History
After getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers to start the season, the Detroit Tigers earned their first win in 2025 by pummeling the Seattle Mariners 9-6 at T-Mobile Park on Monday night.
The Tigers utilized a massive first inning in the win, chasing starter Emerson Hancock after just 0.2 frames. Detroit's six runs in the first accomplished something they hadn't done in the last 17 years of team history.
Per @TigersPR on social media:
It was the first time we’ve scored six runs in the first inning on the road since 2008, when we accomplished the feat three times. May 4 @ Minnesota (6), May 30 @ Seattle (7) and July 19 @ Baltimore (6).
Kerry Carpenter started the scoring with a single to right field and Riley Greene followed with a home run. Detroit also got an RBI double from Javy Baez.
Detroit used a late-season run to get to the playoffs in 2024, even winning a wild card series. With their newfound playoff experience in hand, Detroit is a trendy pick to do damage again this season, even in a competitive American League Central.
The Mariners fell to 2-3 with the loss. The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET. Former No. 1 draft choice Casey Mize will take the mound for the Tigers and Logan Gilbert, who was an All-Star in 2024, pitches for Seattle.
It will be the first start of the year for Mize while Gilbert helped the Mariners to an Opening Day win against the A's.
