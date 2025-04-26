Detroit Tigers Doing Things They Haven't Done For Last Decade of History
The Detroit Tigers were rained out on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles but that didn't stop the group from making a little team history of the last 11 years.
At 15-10, the Tigers now have the best record in the American League. They are a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers, and they now lead the American League Central.
Per Jon Morosi of MLB.com:
Last time the Tigers had the AL's best record after 25+ games: May 30, 2014.
Their record was 31-20.
That year's staff included 5 eventual Cy Young winners: Scherzer, Verlander, Price, Porcello, Ray.
Credit: Matthew Orso of @MLBNetwork & @EliasSports.
The Tigers made the playoffs last season, even advancing to the American League Division Series, and they are out to prove it was no fluke. With reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty dealing at the top of the rotation, the group certainly feels good about its ability to contend.
Furthermore, Kerry Carpenter, Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene provide a solid middle-of-the-order threat.
The Tigers and Orioles will play a doubleheader on Saturday at Comerica Park. Game 1 begins at 1:10 p.m. ET and will feature Brandon Young (BAL) against Casey Mize (DET).
Young is making his second career start and owns an 0-0 record and a 6.75 ERA. Mize, the former No. 1 pick in the draft, is 3-1 with an impressive 2.22 ERA.
Game 2 is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET as Charlie Morton pitches for Baltimore. He's 0-5 with a 10.89 ERA. The Tigers haven't announced a starter yet.
