Detroit Tigers Duo Making Special Team History with Home Run Prowess
The Detroit Tigers' duo of Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene made never-before-seen team history prior to June 1, according to the organization's PR team.
Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene enter June as the only set of teammates in the AL to both have 13+ homers and 40+ RBI.
It’s the first time in franchise history we’ve had two players with 13+ HR at the start of June.
Both players are a huge reason why the Tigers have the best record in the American League at 39-21. Though neither player kicked off June with a home run on Sunday, Greene did have two hits as the Tigers beat the Royals 1-0. The 24-year-old is hitting .271 with 13 homers, 40 RBIs and a .325 on-base percentage. He's also stolen a base and plays excellent defense in the outfield.
Though Torkelson doesn't hit for as high an average (.235), he's got 14 homers and 42 RBIs, providing pop in the middle of the order. The former No. 1 overall pick in the draft, he's a career .223 hitter with 63 homers.
The Tigers are back in action on Monday night when they take on the Chicago White Sox in an American League Central contest.
First pitch from Rate Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Jack Flaherty takes the ball against Jonathan Cannon.
Flaherty has gone just 3-6 this season, but he has a 3.94 ERA. Cannon is 2-6 and owns a 4.15 ERA. The White Sox enter play at 18-41.
