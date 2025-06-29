Detroit Tigers Enter Sunday Matchup in Impressive Club in Team History
The Detroit Tigers will finish out a series with the division-rival Minnesota Twins on Sunday night in a nationally-televised contest on ESPN.
And according to ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney and Elias Sports, they'll take the field with some unique history in hand.
This is the 2nd-earliest by calendar date that the Tigers ever have been in first place by at least 10 games. Only their iconic 1984 team––which famously started the season with a 35–5 record, on the way to winning the World Series––were in first place by at least 10 games at an earlier date. That team took a 10-game lead through games of June 26, beating this year’s club by two days.
The Tigers are 10.5 games up on the Cleveland Guardians right now with a 52-32 record. After advancing to the American League Division Series last year, the Tigers have bigger goals this year, and they just might have the ability to capture them given all the things working in their favor.
First, they are in a position for homefield advantage in the American League playoffs, they have the best pitcher in the American League (Tarik Skubal), and a World Series-winning manager (AJ Hinch).
Furthermore, they have an excellent farm system that can afford them the ability to go out and make big trades if they need to at the deadline.
Skubal will take the ball on Sunday night against the Twins, who give the ball to Chris Paddack.
Skubal is 9-2 with a 2.29 ERA.
