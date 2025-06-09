Detroit Tigers Fans Make History of Last Decade in Packed Series with Chicago Cubs
Fans turned out in historic fashion over the weekend to see two of the best teams in baseball as the Detroit Tigers hosted the Chicago Cubs in a three-game set at Comerica Park.
Per @TigersPR on social media:
Two of MLB's best teams and fanbases came together this weekend, selling out Comerica Park for three straight days.
It's the 2nd-highest attendance (121,509) for a three-game series in Detroit since 2015, topped only by last season's playoff-clinching series vs. CWS.
At 43-24, the Tigers are the best team in the American League, and they are a real contender to win their first World Series title since 1984. They have the best pitcher in the American League (Tarik Skubal), a World Series-winning manager (AJ Hinch) and playoff experience after getting to the American League Division Series a year ago, so all the ingredients are there for a deep October run.
The Cubs are 40-25 and in first place in the National League Central and they look contenders for their first World Series title since 2016 as well.
The Tigers took Sunday's game 4-0 behind a great pitching performance from Jack Flaherty, who struck out nine over six shutout innings. He is now 5-6 and owns a 3.41 ERA.
The Tigers are off on Monday but they'll be back at it again on Tuesday when they take on the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
First pitch in that game is set for 6:35 p.m. ET as Sawyer Gipson-Long takes the mound for Detroit. The O's haven't announced a starter as of this posting.
