Detroit Tigers Infielder Makes Special Team History with Huge Game 2 Hit
The Detroit Tigers shocked the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon, winning 5-2 to sweep the wild card series in two games. The Tigers won this game on the road in Houston, which ends the Astros streak of seven consecutive years in the ALCS or better.
The Tigers got up 1-0 before falling behind 2-1 in the seventh inning.
Showing amazing resolve in the top of the eighth, the Tigers scored four runs off relievers Ryan Pressly and Josh Hader. The big blast was a bases-clearing triple by Tigers infielder Andy Ibanez off Hader.
Not only did that help break the game open for Detroit, it also made Tigers history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
that’s the first go-ahead pinch-hit base hit in the 8th inning or later in Tigers postseason history
Considering that the Tigers are among the longest-tenured franchises in the sport, that's rather amazing to see. Detroit has also been to the World Series multiple times in the 2000s, but yet hasn't found a way to get a clutch late hit like this one.
The 31-year-old Ibanez hit .241 this regular season with five home runs and 32 RBI. He also scored 30 runs and stole two bases in 224 at-bats.
A four-year veteran with the Texas Rangers and Tigers, Ibanez is a lifetime .256 hitter.
The Tigers will now move onto the American League Division Series where they will take on the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch between the two American League Central rivals is set for 1:08 p.m. ET.
