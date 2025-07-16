Detroit Tigers Make History With Lackluster Showing at 2025 MLB All-Star Game
The Detroit Tigers, who finished the first half with the best record in baseball, predictably had a lot of representation down in Atlanta on Monday.
Ace Tarik Skubal got the nod for the American League in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, while second baseman Gleyber Torres, left fielder Riley Greene and center fielder Javier Báez were each in the starting lineup as well. Casey Mize took the mound out of the bullpen, just before Zack McKinstry came off the bench to play designated hitter.
The group of Tigers hardly looked like All-Stars on Monday, though.
Skubal gave up a double and two singles to open the contest, leading to the National League taking a 2-0 lead. Mize allowed a solo home run to Corbin Carroll in the sixth.
At the plate, Torres and Greene started the night with a pair of swinging strikeouts. The former finished 0-for-2 with a strikeout, while the latter went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Báez also went 0-for-2, and McKinstry was hitless in his lone at-bat.
According to OptaSTATS, the Tigers are the first team in MLB history to have six or more players appear in the All-Star Game but have none of them either get a hit at the plate or record a scoreless outing on the mound.
The AL dug itself out of a 6-0 hole in spite of Detroit's poor production, only for the NL to emerge victorious in the first-ever swing-off.
The Tigers open their second-half slate Friday against the Texas Rangers, trying to break a four-game losing streak and put their Midsummer Classic struggles behind them.
