Fastball

Detroit Tigers Making Team History of The Last 40 Years with Solid Start to 2025 Season

After making the playoffs in 2024, the Detroit Tigers are out to prove they weren't just a one-hit wonder.

Brady Farkas

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) bats against Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) bats against Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 17, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Tigers beat the division-rival Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Friday night at Comerica Park.

With the win, Detroit is now 12-8 on the season and they lead the American League Central. The Royals, one of the biggest disappointments in the league thus far, are now 8-13. They are in third place.

Rookie Jackson Jobe earned the win on the mound, going 5.0 innings and striking out five. Tommy Kahnle picked up his fourth save of the year and now carries a 1.17 ERA. Andy Ibanez hit a home run off Cole Ragans in the win, it was his second of the season.

The hot start to the year puts this Tigers team in a rare class of organizational history over the last 40 years.

Per @TigersPR on social media:

At 12-8, this start to a season is tied for the third-best by any Tigers team in the last 40 years.

Only better records at the 20-game mark: 2015 (14-6) and 1993 (13-7).

The Tigers snuck into the playoffs in the season's final weeks in 2024 and they are out to prove they were no one-hit wonder. They have youth, athleticism, a championship manager (AJ Hinch) and perhaps the game's best pitcher in Tarik Skubal.

They'll play the Royals again on Saturday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Seth Lugo goes for Kansas City against Casey Mize.

Lugo is 1-2 on the season with a 3.86 ERA while Mize, the former No. 1 pick in the draft, is 2-1 with a 2.60.

Related MLB Stories

NO SHOHEI: Shohei Ohtani is out this weekend against the Texas Rangers, but why? CLICK HERE:

NO PHONES, PLEASE: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for a game for violation of the league's social media policy. CLICK HERE:

NO MONEY TALK YET: According to a report, the Cubs and Kyle Tucker are not talking about a contract extension yet. CLICK HERE:

LANDLORDS vs. TENANTS: It was always going to seem weird watching the Tampa Bay Rays play outdoors during the 2025 season, but it's especially odd seeing them play the New York Yankees in THEIR home at Steinbrenner Field. We all need to be grateful this was an option. Here is Tom Brew's column. CLICK HERE

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History