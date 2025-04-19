Detroit Tigers Making Team History of The Last 40 Years with Solid Start to 2025 Season
The Detroit Tigers beat the division-rival Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Friday night at Comerica Park.
With the win, Detroit is now 12-8 on the season and they lead the American League Central. The Royals, one of the biggest disappointments in the league thus far, are now 8-13. They are in third place.
Rookie Jackson Jobe earned the win on the mound, going 5.0 innings and striking out five. Tommy Kahnle picked up his fourth save of the year and now carries a 1.17 ERA. Andy Ibanez hit a home run off Cole Ragans in the win, it was his second of the season.
The hot start to the year puts this Tigers team in a rare class of organizational history over the last 40 years.
Per @TigersPR on social media:
At 12-8, this start to a season is tied for the third-best by any Tigers team in the last 40 years.
Only better records at the 20-game mark: 2015 (14-6) and 1993 (13-7).
The Tigers snuck into the playoffs in the season's final weeks in 2024 and they are out to prove they were no one-hit wonder. They have youth, athleticism, a championship manager (AJ Hinch) and perhaps the game's best pitcher in Tarik Skubal.
They'll play the Royals again on Saturday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Seth Lugo goes for Kansas City against Casey Mize.
Lugo is 1-2 on the season with a 3.86 ERA while Mize, the former No. 1 pick in the draft, is 2-1 with a 2.60.
