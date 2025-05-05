Detroit Tigers Offense Making All Sorts of History in Dominant Stretch of Play
The Detroit Tigers routed the Los Angeles Angels 13-1 on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim. The bludgeoning performance moved Detroit to 22-13 as they continue to pace the American League Central through 35 games. The Angels dropped to 13-20 as they sit in last place in the American League West.
Detroit had 16 hits in the win, getting home runs from Colt Keith, Trey Sweeney and Kerry Carpenter. The offense, which has been red-hot, is re-writing the team history books, according to @TigersPR:
Over the last week (dating back to April 28), the Tigers lead @MLB with 20 home runs.
That's the most we've hit over any seven-game stretch since September, 2004.
And there's this one:
The Tigers scored 34 runs this weekend, the most we've had in a series since plating 37 at Houston in May, 2013.
(via @EliasSports)
Entering play on Monday, the Tigers have scored the fourth-most runs in baseball (179). They have the fifth-highest average at .255 and they have the fifth-most homers (47).
The Tigers will get another chance to add to their offensive prowess this week as they begin a series on Tuesday in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field. Furthermore, the Rockies (6-28) will represent a hitter-friendly pitching staff for Detroit to get after.
First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. ET as top prospect Jackson Jobe (DET) pitches against fellow top prospect Chase Dollander (COL).
Jobe is 2-0 with a solid 3.38 ERA in the early going while Dollander is 2-3 with a 6.48.
