Detroit Tigers on the Wrong Side of History in Loss to San Diego Padres
The Detroit Tigers suffered a tough-luck loss on Tuesday, falling 2-0 to the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park.
Detroit mustered just three hits in the effort, falling to 14-10 on the season. They are now in second place in the American League Central.
Padres' starter Nick Pivetta, signed this offseason, put together a great start on the mound, tossing 7.0 shutout innings. He gave up just two hits, walked two and struck out six. He's now 4-1 with a 1.20 ERA.
Jason Adam earned his ninth hold and Robert Suarez picked up his 10th save.
The Padres are creating some baseball history because of their dominant pitching early-on, and the Tigers were just the latest victim.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
THE PADRES!
Their 7 shutouts are tied for the most through a team’s first 24 games, with:
1992 ATL
1968 CLE
1958 NYY
1945 DET
1914 BOS
1909 PHA
Jack Flaherty pitched well in defeat, giving up just two earned runs over 6.0 innings. He gave up five hits and no walks while striking out nine. He's now 1-2 with a 2.63 ERA this season.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Kyle Hart will take the ball for San Diego while right-hander Reese Olson will pitch for Detroit.
Hart is 2-1 on the year while Olson is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA.
The Tigers will be off on Thursday before opening a weekend series on Friday with the Baltimore Orioles.
