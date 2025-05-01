Detroit Tigers Propel Themselves into May After History-Making March and April
The Detroit Tigers will open up the month of May on Thursday night when they travel to Anaheim to take on the Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels are 12-17 and in last place in the American League West while the Tigers are 19-12 and in first place in the American League Central. Furthermore, Detroit has the most wins in the American League entering play Thursday, and they've made some history through their first 31 games.
The Tigers have reached 19 wins before May 1 for the first time in franchise history!
Now, the season started on March 27, which gave a few extra days to pick up wins, but what's undeniable is how well the Tigers have played at the outset of the season. Detroit has the reigning Cy Young winner (Tarik Skubal) and a World Series champion (Jack Flaherty) anchoring the rotation, and they also have a World Series-winning manager (AJ Hinch) at the helm, so there are reasons to believe that this team can sustain its success.
Furthermore, they are getting bounceback compaigns from Spencer Torkelson and Javier Baez, while also seeing continued growth from sluggers like Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter.
And they have playoff experience after advancing to the American League Division Series last year, which could prove invaluable as the year goes on.
The Tigers and Angels will play Thursday night at 9:38 p.m. ET as former No. 1 pick Casey Mize pitches against Yusei Kikuchi.
Mize is 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA while Kikuchi is 0-4 with a 4.31.
