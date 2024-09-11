Detroit Tigers Rookie Keider Montero Tosses 3-Hit Shutout, Makes Franchise History
Despite a handful of bright spots throughout the season, Keider Montero hasn't exactly had the cleanest rookie campaign.
The 24-year-old right-hander entered Tuesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies boasting a 4-6 record, 5.47 ERA, 1.392 WHIP and -0.3 WAR through 14 MLB appearances. While he posted back-to-back quality starts in July and three consecutive wins in August, he still hadn't gone deeper than 7.0 innings or put up a game score over 70.
That all changed Tuesday.
Montero completely stymied the Rockies' lineup, holding them to three hits across 9.0 scoreless innings and needing just 96 pitches to do it. The righty struck out five and did not walk a single batter, finishing the night with a game score of 86.
It marked the first shutout by a Detroit pitcher since 2021, and the performance paved the way for the club's 11-0 series-opening victory.
Montero became just the third Tigers rookie to toss a shutout in the last 28 seasons. Justin Verlander achieved the feat in 2006, while Michael Fulmer did it in 2016, both en route to winning AL Rookie of the Year.
Verlander and Fulmer tossed their rookie year shutouts on the road, however. Therefore, Montero is the first Tigers rookie to throw a shutout since Comerica Park opened in 2000. The team's last rookie to throw a complete game shutout at home was Jeff Robinson in 1987.
According to OptaSTATS, Montero is the only MLB rookie to throw a Maddux – a complete game shutout on fewer than 100 pitches – while facing the minimum number of batters since pitches were first tracked in 1988.
Montero is now 5-6 with a 4.88 ERA and 1.277 WHIP on the season. Over his last seven starts, he is 4-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 1.169 WHIP.
The right-hander's breakout performance couldn't have come at a better time for the Tigers either, considering they are fighting for their playoff lives in the AL Wild Card race. Detroit improved to 74-71 with the win Tuesday, pulling them out of a three-way tie with the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners.
The Minnesota Twins still hold the third and final AL Wild Card spot, but the Tigers remain just 3.0 games back.
