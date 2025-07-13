Detroit Tigers Set to Make Franchise History at Upcoming All-Star Game
The Detroit Tigers are set to make history at the looming All-Star Game after Tarik Skubal was named the starting pitcher for the American League squad.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
With Tarik Skubal, Javier Baez, Riley Greene and Gleyber Torres, the Tigers’ 4 All-Star starters will tie for their most in franchise history, with:
1966: Bill Freehan, Al Kaline, Dick McAuliffe, Denny McLain
1961: Jim Bunning, Norm Cash, Rocky Colavito, Al Kaline
It's been a dream first-half of the season for Detroit, who enters play on Sunday at 59-37 and with the best record in baseball. After advancing to the American League Division Series in 2024, Detroit looks like a World Series contender this season, and they haven't won the World Series since 1984.
They lead the American League Central by a whopping 11.5 games, the largest division lead in the sport. Beyond that, Detroit also has an incredibly robust farm system that should afford them the ability to go make any deal they want to make at the upcoming trade deadline.
The Tigers will finish out the first half of the season on Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park. First pitch is set for 1:40 p.m. ET as Jack Flaherty goes up against Logan Gilbert.
Gilbert threw four scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on Tuesday before a rain delay derailed his outing. He ended up surrendering five earned runs in total in that start.
Seattle is 50-45 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot.
