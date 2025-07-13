Detroit Tigers Set to Make Franchise History at Upcoming All-Star Game

With Tarik Skubal, Javier Baez, Riley Greene and Gleyber Torres, the Tigers’ 4 All-Star starters will tie for their most in franchise history, with:



1966: Bill Freehan, Al Kaline, Dick McAuliffe, Denny McLain



1961: Jim Bunning, Norm Cash, Rocky Colavito, Al Kaline https://t.co/1dA5yhocfz