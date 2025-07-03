Detroit Tigers' Javier Báez Makes History With Latest All-Star Selection
Javier Báez, once one of the brightest young stars in baseball, was widely viewed as one of the most overpaid players in the sport through his first three seasons with the Detroit Tigers.
But after moving from shortstop to center field, the 32-year-old has achieved star status again, making history in the process.
MLB announced Wednesday that Báez was voted in as a starter for the 2025 All-Star Game. It will mark his first All-Star appearance since he was a shortstop in 2019, and the third of his career overall, considering he made it as a second baseman in 2018.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Báez is set to join Pete Rose, Harmon Killebrew and Albert Pujols as the only players to start the All-Star Game at three different positions. He will become the 15th player to start an All-Star Game in both the infield and the outfield.
Báez has bounced around a bit since exclusively playing center to open the season, making 33 appearances in the outfield plus 27 at shortstop, 19 at third base and four at second base. At the plate, he is batting .284 with nine home runs, 13 doubles, 36 RBIs and a .788 OPS.
Through his first three seasons in Detroit, Báez posted a 2.1 WAR in 360 games. Báez already has a 2.2 WAR in 72 games in 2025.
Báez is midway through the fourth season of his six-year, $160 million contract, which he is finally playing up to.
