Detroit Tigers' Javier Báez Makes History With Latest All-Star Selection

Javier Báez made the All-Star Game as an outfielder, slotting the Detroit Tigers veteran into the history books alongside Albert Pujols, Pete Rose and Harmon Killebrew.

Sam Connon

Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs in the fifth inning at Comerica Park.
Javier Báez, once one of the brightest young stars in baseball, was widely viewed as one of the most overpaid players in the sport through his first three seasons with the Detroit Tigers.

But after moving from shortstop to center field, the 32-year-old has achieved star status again, making history in the process.

MLB announced Wednesday that Báez was voted in as a starter for the 2025 All-Star Game. It will mark his first All-Star appearance since he was a shortstop in 2019, and the third of his career overall, considering he made it as a second baseman in 2018.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Báez is set to join Pete Rose, Harmon Killebrew and Albert Pujols as the only players to start the All-Star Game at three different positions. He will become the 15th player to start an All-Star Game in both the infield and the outfield.

Báez has bounced around a bit since exclusively playing center to open the season, making 33 appearances in the outfield plus 27 at shortstop, 19 at third base and four at second base. At the plate, he is batting .284 with nine home runs, 13 doubles, 36 RBIs and a .788 OPS.

Through his first three seasons in Detroit, Báez posted a 2.1 WAR in 360 games. Báez already has a 2.2 WAR in 72 games in 2025.

Báez is midway through the fourth season of his six-year, $160 million contract, which he is finally playing up to.

Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

