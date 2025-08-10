Detroit Tigers Trade Acquisition Just Joined Nolan Ryan in Baseball History
Detroit Tigers trade acquisition Charlie Morton joined an incredible group in baseball history on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough as the Tigers lost 7-4 against the Los Angeles Angels.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Oldest pitchers with 7+ consecutive strikeouts in a game, expansion era (1961):
7/7/91 Nolan Ryan: 44y, 157d
8/23/09 John Smoltz: 42y, 100d
Today Charlie Morton: 41y, 270d
That’s everyone to do so at 40+ in span
h/t @EliasSports
Morton struck out 10 over 4.1 innings in the loss, falling to 7-10 on the season. Owner of a 5.48 ERA, he gave up six earned runs on seven hits. He walked just one.
Joining Ryan on any list is certainly impressive, as he is the one of the gold standards for pitching in the last 50 years or so. A 27-year veteran of the Houston Astros, New York Mets, California Angels and Texas Rangers, he threw more than 5,380 innings in his career. He's the all-time leader in strikeouts with 5,714, and he threw a whopping seven no-hitters. He was an eight-time All-Star.
Also a member of the Hall of Fame, Smoltz was a Cy Young winner, an eight-time All-Star, a World Series champion and a Silver Slugger at the plate. He spent 21 years in the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Red Sox.
As for the Tigers, they are now 67-51 on the season. They still lead the American League Central, but the division lead is down to a tenuous five games.
They'll play the Angels again on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
TWINS ROOKIE IMPRESSES: Luke Keaschall, now healthy, just joined Mike Trout in the record books. CLICK HERE:
BEDNAR REWRITES RECORD BOOKS: David Bednar earned a save on Wednesday against the Rangers, making New York Yankees history in the process. CLICK HERE:
DIALING IT BACK: Justin Verlander.... hitting 98 mph for the first time since 2022? Yup, that happened. CLICK HERE: