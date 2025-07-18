Detroit Tigers Trying to Do Something Only Done Five Times in History
The Detroit Tigers will kick off the second half of the season on Friday night when they visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Though Detroit lost four straight games prior to the All-Star break, they still enter play with the best record in baseball at 59-38. They are leading the American League Central by 11.5 games and certainly are on track for a deep run in October.
They could also be on track for some franchise history as well. According to @StatsCentre, the Tigers are on pace for 99 wins this season. If they are able to hit the 100-win mark, they would do so for just the sixth time in franchise history. Detroit has been to the World Series in three of the previous five instances.
The Tigers have the best starting pitcher in the American League in Tarik Skubal, and also feature a World Series winning manager in AJ Hinch. Armed with the experience of getting to the American League Division Series in 2024, they also know what it's like to play in October - and succeed.
First pitch on Friday night is set for 8:05 p.m. ET as right-hander Reece Olson pitches against veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin (TEX).
Olson has gone 4-3 with a solid 2.95 ERA this season while Corbin is 6-7 with a 4.15. The Rangers enter play at 48-49 and in third place in the American League West. They are trying to remain relevant in the American League wild card race, but they have just a 17.8 percent chance to make the playoffs, per Fangraphs.
