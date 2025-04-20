Detroit Tigers Win Again on Saturday as Spencer Torkelson Joins Elite History of Last 25 Years
The Detroit Tigers continued their solid stretch of good baseball on Saturday afternoon, beating the Kansas City Royals 3-1 at Comerica Park.
With the win, Detroit is now 13-8 on the season while the Royals fell to a disappointing 8-14.
Casey Mize earned the win for the Tigers after tossing 7.0 innings and giving up just one run. He walked one and struck out three in moving to 3-1.
Seth Lugo was the tough-luck loser, going 6.2 innings and giving up three earned runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out five.
Offensively, the Tigers were paced by Spencer Torkelson, who is out to an awesome start this season. The former No. 1 pick in the draft, Torkelson is hitting .289 with seven homers, carrying an OPS of 1.049.
He's also joined an elite list in the last quarter century of team history, per @TigersPR:
Spencer Torkelson is the fifth Tiger since 2000 to hit 7+ home runs in the team's first 21 games of a season.
Spencer Torkelson (2025, 7 HR)
Miguel Cabrera (2012, 7 HR)
Brandon Inge (2009, 7 HR)
Curtis Granderson (2009, 7 HR)
Chris Shelton (2006, 9 HR)
Drafted No. 1 overall in 2020 out of Arizona State, it's been an up-and-down tenure for Torkelson. The 25-year-old hit 31 homers in 2023 but was shuttled between the majors and Triple-A in 2024, hitting just .219 over 92 games.
The Tigers and Royals will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:40 p.m. ET. Michael Wacha (KC) will pitch against Tarik Skubal (DET).
