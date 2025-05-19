Detroit Tigers Win on Sunday as Team Makes History Behind Starter Jackson Jobe
The Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre, continuing their run as the best team in the American League.
Detroit is now 31-16 and looks like a team that can contend deep into October. Toronto fell to 22-24 with the loss.
Starting pitcher Jackson Jobe earned the win for Detroit, tossing six solid innings. He allowed just two runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out five. He's now 4-0 with a 4.12 ERA. Though he made his major league debut at the very end of 2024, this is his first real exposure to the big leagues.
Furthermore, the team has won all eight of his career starts, something that's never been done before in team history. Per Tigers PR:
Jackson Jobe is the first pitcher in Tigers history to have the team win each of his first eight career starts.
The last Major League players to have such a streak to start their careers were Roy Oswalt and Joel Piñeiro in 2001 (both at eight games).
Just 22 years old, Jobe was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of the Oklahoma high school ranks. He was a Top-10 prospect in baseball prior to just graduating off the MLB Pipeline list.
The Tigers will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. ET.
The Tigers have not announced a starter as of this posting while the Cardinals will go with Sonny Gray. He's 4-1 with a 4.50 ERA.
