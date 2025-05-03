Detroit Tigers Young Slugger Re-Writes History Books in Friday's Comeback Win
The Detroit Tigers scored nine runs in the top of the ninth inning on Friday night to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 9-1 victory against the Los Angeles Angels.
With the win, the Tigers are 21-12 and in first place in the American League Central. The Halos dropped to 12-19. They remain in last place in the American League West.
Detroit got to possible Hall of Famer Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning, scoring six runs on six hits against him before he was replaced. The Tigers hit four home runs in the inning, with two of them coming off the bat of Riley Greene.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Greene is the first player in baseball history to have two homers in the ninth inning of a game.
Beyond that, Greene made additional team history, per Tigers PR:
Riley Greene hit two home runs in the ninth inning tonight, marking the the first two home run inning for a Tiger since Magglio Ordóñez hit two home runs in the second inning against the Oakland Athletics on Aug. 12, 2007.
Greene, 24, is now hitting .276 with eight homers, 20 RBIs and an .828 OPS. A four-year veteran of the Tigers, he's a .268 career hitter with 48 home runs.
He pairs with Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson to make up a powerful and diverse Detroit lineup.
The Tigers and Angels will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 9:38 p.m. ET. Jack Flaherty (DET) will pitch against Kyle Hendricks (LAA).
