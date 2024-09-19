Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Becomes 1st Player in MLB History to Join 50-50 Club
For most of MLB history, the 40-40 club was one of the most untouchable achievements in the game.
But Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani wasn’t content as one of six players in that exclusive group. Instead, the superstar went ahead and established his own club.
The 50-50 club.
Ohtani entered Thursday’s showdown with the Miami Marlins sitting at 48 home runs and 49 stolen bases on the season. After leading off the contest with a double, he swiped third to notch his 50th steal of the year.
In the second inning, Ohtani singled and notched stolen base No. 51, just for good measure.
Ohtani, who got thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple in the third, then got to work on the long balls. He didn’t get another at-bat until the sixth, but he made sure to take advantage of it by crushing a 438-foot bomb to right-center.
The Dodgers continued to extend their lead over the Marlins, going up 12-3 before he stepped up to the plate again. Ohtani made sure the blowout didn’t end there, powering his way into the history books with one swing of the bat.
Ohtani went opposite field for a two-run bomb, smiling on his way around the bases before getting welcomed back to the dugout with a parade of hugs.
In case that wasn’t enough dominance for Ohtani, he went yard for a third time in the ninth. The Dodgers would eventually go up 20-3 later that inning.
Thanks to his wild 6-for-6 showing at the plate Thursday, Ohtani is now batting .294 with a 1.005 OPS. He also leads the NL with 120 RBI and 123 runs.
Ohtani’s 51 home runs, on top of being more than anyone else in the NL, are the most in a single season in Dodgers franchise history. Shawn Green was the previous record-holder with his 49 bombs in 2003.
The NL-leading 7.3 WAR Ohtani boasted entering Thursday will surely enjoy a boost once his latest outing is taken into account.
Between all of his historic achievements, Ohtani seems like a lock to win his third career MVP award. And now that he’s locked up with the Dodgers for the next decade, fans will finally get to see how the Japanese superstar fares in the postseason.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.