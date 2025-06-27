Dominant Houston Astros Righty Hunter Brown Joins Incredible Names in Team History
The Houston Astros swept the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, beating them 2-1 at Daikin Park.
The win, coupled with a Seattle Mariners loss, has the Astros up 6.5 games in the American League West. Hunter Brown continued the dominant start to his season, going seven scoreless innings. He gave up just three hits and walked no one, while striking out nine. He didn't factor into the decision, but he lowered his ERA to 1.74 for the season.
According to @StatsCentre, that's the fourth-lowest ERA in team history through 16 starts in a season. Only Nolan Ryan (1.29 in 1981), Roger Clemens (1.50 in 2005) and Justin Verlander (1.60 in 2018) were lower. Brown seems destined for his first All-Star Game.
Still just 26 years old, Brown is 32-25 for his career with a 3.55 ERA. He helped the Astros win the World Series in 2022 and will be a major reason why they are in contention again this year.
Houston has been red-hot, and they should get even better in the coming weeks as Yordan Alvarez works his way back from injury. Cristian Javier is also on the mend from Tommy John surgery, and they'll have the opportunity to get better at the trade deadline.
The Astros will have another stiff test over the weekend when they host the Chicago Cubs. First pitch on Friday is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Brandon Walter (HOU) pitches against Cade Horton (CHC).
Walter is 0-1 with a 3.80 ERA this season while Horton is 3-1 with a 3.73.
