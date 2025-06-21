Dominant Milwaukee Brewers Rookie Continues History-Making Start to Career
Jacob Misiorowski, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, continued the excellent start to his career on Friday night, earning the win as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 17-6 at Target Field.
The score ballooned late but it was just 3-2 Brewers when Misiorowski left in the bottom of the seventh.
After throwing five no-hit innings in his debut, Misiorowski fired six no-hit innings in this one, not surrendering a hit until the seventh when Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Misiorowski also created some incredible baseball history with the gem:
Jacob Misiorowski began his career with 11 straight hitless innings
That’s the longest streak to start a career, exclusively as a starter, since 1900
!!!!
h/t (@EliasSports)
He threw 86 pitches, with 60 going for strikes, and he regularly flashed a 100-plus mph fastball. Joe Ryan took the loss for the Twins, surrendering three earned runs over 5.1 innings. He is the No. 66 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.
Misiorowski wasn't the only member of the Brewers to make history, as former MVP Christian Yelich did as well. He went 4-for-6 with eight RBIs, which is the most RBIs ever for a player who did not hit a home run in the game.
The Brewers are 41-35 on the season while the Twins are 37-38.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jose Quintana (MIL) will battle against Simeon Woods-Richardson (MIN).
Quintana, signed this past offseason, has gone 4-2 with a 3.35 ERA. Woods-Richardson is 2-3 with a 5.13.
