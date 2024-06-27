Dylan Cease Ties Record in San Diego Padres History with Great Outing on Wednesday
The San Diego Padres continued their recent stretch of good play by sweeping the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park.
The 8-5 win moved the Padres to 44-41 on the season while the loss dropped the Nationals to 38-42. San Diego currently occupies a wild card spot in the National League playoff picture and is looking to get back to the playoffs after a year off in 2023.
The Nationals scored five runs in the ninth inning to make the final score more respectable but the game really was about the dominant performance from Dylan Cease on the mound.
The Padres' righty, who was acquired this past offseason in a blockbuster with the Chicago White Sox, went 7.0 innings, allowing no runs on just one hit. He walked two and struck out nine. With the win, Cease is now 7-6 on the year and owns a 3.84 ERA.
The performance also helped him tie a record in team history, according to @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Dylan Cease now has 3 starts this season of 7+ IP but only 1 hit allowed.
That’s tied for the most such starts in a single season by a Padres pitcher in franchise history, with Blake Snell in 2021.
Ironically enough, Snell won the Cy Young in 2023 with San Diego and not in that solid 2021 season.
As for Cease, he's in the sixth year of his career with the White Sox and Padres. He's 50-41 lifetime with a 3.83 ERA. One of the best strikeout artists in the game, he has fanned 125 batters in 98.1 innings.
