Electric Boston Red Sox Outfielder Makes Team History as Well-Rounded Season Continues
The Boston Red Sox suffered a tough 5-3 loss at the hands of Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon, dropping their record to 68-57.
Boston, who was trying to stay away from closer Arolids Chapman, gave up four runs in the top of the ninth inning to lose the game. They stranded the go-ahead run at the plate in the bottom half of the inning.
The Red Sox remain tied with the Seattle Mariners for the top wild card spot in the American League, but both teams are just 0.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees, who have the third spot.
Jarren Duran went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in the win. It was his 20th steal of the season and put him in even more exclusive team history, per @SoxNotes:
Jarren Duran is the only Red Sox player ever to record at least 12 triples, 12 HR, and 20 stolen bases in a season. And he has now done it twice.
2024 - 21 HR, 14 3B, 34 SB
2025 - 12 HR, 12 3B, 20 SB
The MVP of the All-Star Game in 2024, Duran has had a more subdued year this season, but he still carries a significant impact on the lineup for manager Alex Cora.
The 28-year-old is hitting .263 with the 12 homers and 20 steals. He's carrying a .338 on-base percentage.
The Sox will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.
