Electric Boston Red Sox Rookie Joins Rafael Devers in Team History Through First Seven Games
The Boston Red Sox earned their third win of the season on Thursday, defeating the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 at Camden Yards. The Orioles dropped to 3-4 with the loss.
In the win, Red Sox' third baseman Alex Bregman hit his first homer of the season and rookie Kristian Campbell hit his second. The 22-year-old top prospect, who made the roster out of spring training, is now hitting .417 through the first week's worth of games. He's also making team history, per @SoxNotes on social media:
First 7 MLB games:
Kristian Campbell
.500 OBP, 2 HR, 4 BB, 4 RBI, 6 R
Rafael Devers
.500 OBP, 2 HR, 4 BB, 4 RBI, 6 R
Campbell and Devers are the only 2 Red Sox ever to reach base 14+ times and hit multiple HR in their first 7 career games.
While Devers has scuffled to a .111 through the first seven games, and his strikeout issues have become historic in their own right, he's still a great name to join in the record books. Devers has been one of the most productive players in the league since breaking in back in 2017.
As for Campbell, he's ranked as the No. 6 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. Part of the vaunted "big three," he's the first to debut of him, Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer.
The Red Sox will be back on the field Friday for another afternoon game, this time against the St. Louis Cardinals. It's the home opener for Boston as Erick Fedde (STL) pitches against Walker Buehler (BOS).
First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET.
