Electric Boston Red Sox Rookie Joins Rafael Devers in Team History Through First Seven Games

First 7 MLB games:



Kristian Campbell

.500 OBP, 2 HR, 4 BB, 4 RBI, 6 R



Rafael Devers

.500 OBP, 2 HR, 4 BB, 4 RBI, 6 R



Campbell and Devers are the only 2 Red Sox ever to reach base 14+ times and hit multiple HR in their first 7 career games.