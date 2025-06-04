Electric Chicago Cubs' Star Makes Extremely Rare History as Breakout Season Continues
The breakout season of Pete Crow-Armstrong continued on Tuesday night as the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 8-3 in Washington D.C.
'PCA' went 1-for-3 with a double and two stolen bases in the victory, which helped him join an extremely rare class in baseball history.
Per @MLB, Crow-Armstrong is the fourth-fastest player since 1900 to reach 15+ home runs and 20+ stolen bases in the same season. Only Bobby Bonds (1983), Ken Williams (1922) and Eric Davis (1987) hit those milestones faster.
Still just 23 years old, he's looking like a lock for the All-Star Game and could find himself in the conversation for National League MVP. He's hitting .281 with 15 homers, 51 RBIs and 21 steals. Acquired from the New York Mets in 2021, he's a career .248 hitter with 25 homers and 99 RBIs.
In addition to his solid day, the Cubs got contributions from Michael Busch, who went 3-for-4 with a homer, a triple and three RBIs, and they also got multi-RBI games from Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner.
After the win, Chicago is 38-22 on the season, and they currently lead the National League Central. Washington is now 28-32 and in third place in the National League East.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. ET. Left-hander Matthew Boyd will take the ball for Chicago while MacKenzie Gore pitches for Washington.
Boyd, signed this past offseason, is 5-2 with a 3.08 ERA. Gore is 2-5 with a 3.16 ERA. He's struck out 101 batters already.
