Electric Chicago Cubs Youngster Makes History Through First 45 Games of Season
The Chicago Cubs blasted the Chicago White Sox 13-3 on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, kicking off "Rivalry Weekend" in style.
With the win, the Cubs are now 26-19 and in first place in the National League Central. The White Sox have dropped two straight to fall to 14-31. They own the worst record in the American League.
In the win, Pete Crow-Armstrong put together a huge performance for the Cubs, going 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and six RBIs. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, "PCA" has also made some incredible team history through 45 games. This post was put out before his final at-bat.
Pete Crow-Armstrong has 3 hits and 4 RBI today. Per @ESPNStatsInfo : He is the first player in Cubs history with 12 HR, 30 RBI and 10 stolen bases within the team's first 45 games of a season.
The 23-year-old is hitting .282 this season with 12 homers, 36 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. A true breakout player of the 2025 season, he's on track for an All-Star appearance and possible MVP votes. He also pairs with Kyle Tucker and Seiya Suzuki to make up a solid core of the group's lineup.
A three-year veteran, Crow-Armstrong was originally drafted by the New York Mets. He was traded to the Cubs in 2021 as part of the deal that sent Javier Baez to New York.
The Cubs and White Sox will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch set for 2:20 p.m. ET.
