Electric Milwaukee Brewers Outfielder Continues to Make Playoff History Down to End
The Milwaukee Brewers saw their season end on Thursday night after faling to the New York Mets in the National League wild card round.
It will be a long offseason for the Brewers, who won the National League Central before fizzling out in the playoffs. This loss will be especially painful considering the Brewers had a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning and couldn't hold it.
In the loss, the Brewers got back-to-back home runs from reserve Jake Bauers and outfielder Sal Frelick. They had seven hits for the game. Closer Devin Williams took the loss on the mound, giving up all four runs in the ninth inning.
Though the season is now over, it should be noted that Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio kept making history all the way to the end.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
at 20 years & 206 days, Jackson Chourio is the youngest player in postseason history with a leadoff hit in back-to-back postseason games
prior youngest: Rennie Stennett in 1972 NLCS G1-2 at 21y, 186d, his first 2 career postseason games
h/t @EliasSports
The 20-year-old Chourio went 1-for-3 on the night and he also stole a base. He is the third-youngest player in postseason history to ever steal a base, also according to Langs.
The No. 2 prospect in baseball heading into the year, Chourio hit .275 for the season. He also popped 21 homers, drove in 79 and stole 22 bags. Though Jackson Merrill (Padres) and Paul Skenes (Pirates) probably have the leg up, Chourio will be in contention for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
