Elite Group of Left-Handed Starters on Track For Amazing Baseball History
Entering play on Monday, five left-handed starters are tracking for incredible baseball history in 2025.
According to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy, Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers), MacKenzie Gore (Washington Nationals), Chris Sale (Atlanta Braves), Carlos Rodon (New York Yankees) and Garrett Corchet (Boston Red Sox), all have a strikeout rate of 30 percent or more.
Havens adds that the most left-handed starters to do that in a season is two, which has happened eight times. Sale and Skubal did it last year.
Skubal, 28, is out to a 5-2 start with a 2.26 ERA in 12 starts this season. He's struck out 99 batters in 75.2 innings and owns a 0.79 WHIP. The reigning American League Cy Young winner, Skubal is in position to challenge for the crown again. He's also got the Tigers out to the best record in the American League at 39-21.
Sale, 36, is 3-3 with a 3.06 ERA thus far. He's struck out 86 batters in 67.2 innings and is pitching even better of late, carrying a 1.42 ERA in his last seven appearances.
Rodon has gone 7-3 and has helped carry the Yankees' rotation in the absence of Luis Gil and Gerrit Cole. He's struck out 90 batters in 72.2 innings and owns a WHIP of just 0.94.
Gore, 26, is one of the best "stuff" guys in baseball, despite owning a 2-5 record. He's got a 3.16 ERA and has already struck out 101 batters in just 68.1 innings.
And finally, Crochet also has 101 strikeouts, but in 82.0 innings. Through 13 starts, he's 5-4 with a 1.98 ERA. He looks like he's headed for a second straight All-Star Game.
