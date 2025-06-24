Elly De La Cruz Continues to Climb Impressive List in Cincinnati Reds History

Most career total bases by age 23 or younger - @Reds franchise history (1882-present):

1205- Frank Robinson

1192- Vada Pinson

1118- Johnny Bench

968- Dick Hoblitzell

752- Sam Crawford

605- Elly De La Cruz (Via a single, triple & home run in Monday's 6-1 win vs NYY)

602- Jay Bruce pic.twitter.com/LZYYGa7YvU