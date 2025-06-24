Fastball

Elly De La Cruz Continues to Climb Impressive List in Cincinnati Reds History

The Reds beat the New York Yankees on Monday night and De La Cruz was a big reason why, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs.

Brady Farkas

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) reacts with shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) after the victory over the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park on June 23.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) reacts with shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) after the victory over the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park on June 23. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Yankees 6-1 on Monday night at Great American Ball Park and Elly De La Cruz was a huge reason why, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs.

With his big performance, he moved up an impressive list in team history, per @StatsCentre:

Most career total bases by age 23 or younger - @Reds franchise history (1882-present):
1205- Frank Robinson
1192- Vada Pinson
1118- Johnny Bench
968- Dick Hoblitzell
752- Sam Crawford
605- Elly De La Cruz (Via a single, triple & home run in Monday's 6-1 win vs NYY)
602- Jay Bruce

One of the most talented players in the game, De La Cruz is hitting .272 with 18 homers, 55 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. He's got a .348 on-base percentage and is making a case to represent the Reds at the All-Star Game in Atlanta next month.

In addition to his big night, the Reds got a 2-for-3 from Spencer Steer and a 2-for-4 from Tyler Stephenson. Scott Barlow earned the win in relief, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings after Nick Lodolo lasted just 4.1 as the starter.

The Reds are now 41-38 after the win, but they are still in fourth place in the National League Central. The Yankees are 45-33 after the loss, but they remain in first place in the American League East. The two teams will play again on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Carlos Rodon, a tough lefty, takes the ball for New York against Chase Burns, one of the top prospects in baseball. He's making his major league debut.

