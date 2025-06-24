Elly De La Cruz Continues to Climb Impressive List in Cincinnati Reds History
The Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Yankees 6-1 on Monday night at Great American Ball Park and Elly De La Cruz was a huge reason why, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs.
With his big performance, he moved up an impressive list in team history, per @StatsCentre:
Most career total bases by age 23 or younger - @Reds franchise history (1882-present):
1205- Frank Robinson
1192- Vada Pinson
1118- Johnny Bench
968- Dick Hoblitzell
752- Sam Crawford
605- Elly De La Cruz (Via a single, triple & home run in Monday's 6-1 win vs NYY)
602- Jay Bruce
One of the most talented players in the game, De La Cruz is hitting .272 with 18 homers, 55 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. He's got a .348 on-base percentage and is making a case to represent the Reds at the All-Star Game in Atlanta next month.
In addition to his big night, the Reds got a 2-for-3 from Spencer Steer and a 2-for-4 from Tyler Stephenson. Scott Barlow earned the win in relief, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings after Nick Lodolo lasted just 4.1 as the starter.
The Reds are now 41-38 after the win, but they are still in fourth place in the National League Central. The Yankees are 45-33 after the loss, but they remain in first place in the American League East. The two teams will play again on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Carlos Rodon, a tough lefty, takes the ball for New York against Chase Burns, one of the top prospects in baseball. He's making his major league debut.
