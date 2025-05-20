Elly De La Cruz is on the Verge of History For Cincinnati Reds
After going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs on Monday night, Cincinnati Reds' shortstop Elly De La Cruz is on the verge of some special baseball history.
The 23-year-old, who debuted in 2023, now has 299 nine hits, 153 RBIs and 118 steals. He's played just 307 games in his career.
The following note was put up by @OptaSTATS on May 16, when De La Cruz was four hits away from 300 career hits. Now that he's just one away, the history is imminent.
Elly De La Cruz is four hits away from reaching 300 hits, 150 RBI and 100 stolen bases for his career in fewer games than any other player since RBI became official in 1920.
He’s entering his 304th game of his career. The record is 328 games by Hanley Ramirez.
So, as long as De La Cruz gets one hit in his next 20 games played, he'll break Ramirez's record, which goes to show just how impactful he can be on a field.
One of the "toolsiest" players in baseball, he's also got a powerful arm, which makes him all-around weapon for manager Terry Francona.
The Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night, 7-1, and the two teams will play again on Tuesday night.
First pitch from PNC Park comes at 6:40 p.m. ET as right-hander Nick Martinez (CIN) pitches against left-hander Bailey Falter (PIT).
Martinez is 2-4 with a 3.66 ERA while Falter is 2-3 with a 4.02. The Reds enter play at 25-24 on the season. They haven't made the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season.
